Wayne County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers threatening arrests

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scammers calling and threatening people with arrests for alleged warrants.

The sheriff's office says the scammer claims the victims will be arrested if they do not pay a fine by going to a Cash Advance location and transferring funds.

The scammer is sending emails and "spoofed" the general number of the sheriff's office (313-224-2222), according to a press release.

"I'd like to warn Wayne County Residents and the general public that our agency would never initiate an email, text, or call asking you to pay a warrant," says Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington in a statement.

"While they are violating several laws by attempting to scam people, particularly by email and phone, they are also impersonating an officer, which is punishable of up to four years in jail. If you suspect you are being scammed, please be careful and diligent by hanging up and calling our number to speak to one of our deputies."