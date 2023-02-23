Wayne County road crews prep for icy morning commute

(CBS DETROIT) - By now, drivers have probably heard, "It is starting to get icy out there."

As Wayne County Department of Public Services deputy director Scott Cabauatan says, you can never be too careful.

"We are starting to see an accumulation of ice on trees and street signs and such," Cabauatan said.

Over the next 24 hours, Cabauatan says the majority of the county's 100 crew members will be filling up salt trucks from one of it's 10 salt domes that each carry up to 10,000 tons of salt.

"We will send our crews out to those routes and run their routes and put a round of salt down and make it passable and safe for the commute in the morning."

Cabauatan says he would rather be safe than sorry.

"We can be really busy from this storm, or it could be we were prepared, we were out there and ready to go but the storm just didn't materialize."

