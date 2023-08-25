Wayne County residents advised to avoid contact with all rivers and streams

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Health officials are advising residents to avoid contact with all rivers and streams in Wayne County due to contamination.

Due to the recent flooding from this week's storms that moved through southeast Michigan, partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Lower River Rouge.

"Due to the severity of the recent flooding, the City of Canton was compelled to discharge partially treated wastewater into the Lower River Rouge, said health officials. "As a result, citizens should avoid contact with the Lower River Rouge downstream of the City of Canton."

The wastewater released may contain pathogens and chemicals that could cause health risks for anyone who makes contact with the water.

In addition to avoiding all contact with the water, residents should keep their pets away from the water. Anyone who does come into contact with the water should immediately wash those areas with soap and water and avoid touching their mouth or eyes.

People are also advised to refrain from eating fish that are caught in the river at this time.