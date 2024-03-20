Wayne County ranked 9th in U.S. for population loss, report says

Wayne County population continues to decline, new report says

Wayne County population continues to decline, new report says

Wayne County population continues to decline, new report says

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County, Michigan, ranks ninth out of all counties in the U.S., with the biggest population decline from 2022 to 2023.

In Wayne County, there has been a drop of nearly 43,000 people in the last three years. In 2023, the population was around 1,751,000.

Between 2022 and 2023, the population fell by more than 7,000 people.

Los Angeles County in California, as well as Kings County and Queens County in New York, are the top three counties in the country in population decline from 2022 to 2023.

According to the same U.S. Census data, most people are moving to Texas.

Kurt Metzger at Data Driven Detroit said there are multiple reasons why people are heading out.

This includes seeking a better climate, better housing opportunities, job opportunities, and college graduates seeking high-income jobs.

"Wayne County's population loss has been going on for decades, and it was worse during the recession," said Metzger. "The loss between 2022 and 2023 was the lowest in the last two years, kind of a usual loss of population."

Metzger says most of the neighboring counties have also seen population declines or very little growth.

He said to retain or grow the population, city and state leaders need to work with politicians, and it's time for action.

Community members shared their thoughts with CBS News Detroit on the data and living in Wayne County.

"Detroit has history," said Mike Doherty. "Places I want to be. Cool places build character.

"I don't blame them at all [for moving]," said Doherty. "I do understand people go down there for cheaper housing, job opportunities, and that type of thing, but I still like it here in the Midwest."

"I did grow up in Florida, so I understand wanting a warmer climate, and I do understand it makes financial sense for people to move," said Sheryl Sulick.

Metzger said the population decline used to be worse.

He noted that 2005–2010 saw a much steeper drop in population.