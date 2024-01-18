Watch CBS News
100 Naloxone vending machines to be distributed across Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In the latest effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Wayne County announced on Thursday, a massive investment in access to the life-saving drug Narcan.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced a new partnership with Wayne State University's Center for Behavioral Health and Justice to deploy 100 Naloxone vending machines across Wayne County.

"Fentanyl is a poison that's taking lives and destroying families. That's why my administration is taking the lead on fighting this deadly crisis," Evans said. "Part of that means making sure the disease of drug use is not a death sentence as it has been for too many young people in Wayne County and across our country."  

The program will be the single largest investment in Naloxone access in U.S. history and will offer the medication for free, officials say.

In addition to increasing access to life-saving drugs, the initiative also helps alleviate the stigma of substance abuse disorder.

Thousands of kits have been distributed in Michigan since the vending machines became more prevalent.

In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, according to the CDC.

