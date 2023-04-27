Wayne County man wins nearly $600K after purchasing lottery ticket at Melvindale bar

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man won $589,042 playing the Michigan Lottery's Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game.

The player, who decided to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Parts & Labor Bar, located at 17993 Allen Road in Melvindale.

"I was at Parts & Labor Bar and played a few Fast Cash tickets throughout the night," said the man. "I didn't think I'd won anything, but I scanned my tickets to be sure. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office on one of them, so I looked the ticket over again. Seeing the three jackpot symbols was unbelievable!

The player said, "I put the ticket in my pocket and tried to play it cool the rest of the night, but it was hard because I was so excited! As soon as I left the bar, I called my friends and family to tell them what I'd won."

According to the Michigan Lottery, he claimed his prize, and he plans to pay bills and invest.

Fast cash games range in price from $2 to $20 per play and all of these games feed into one jackpot, which grows every time a ticket is purchased.