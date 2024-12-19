Wayne County Meals on Wheels needs volunteers for the holidays

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Just days before Christmas, the Wayne County Meals on Wheels team is hard at work, trying to get warm and nutritious meals to Metro Detroit seniors.

"We serve about 2,800 meals a day to seniors throughout Western Wayne and Downriver communities," said William Chuck Jackson, Department Director for Wayne County Senior Services.

Senior Services Department Director Chuck Jackson says it takes many hands to get the job done.

"We are constantly looking to recruit and to bring more volunteers in because, without those volunteers, they are the vital cog that actually gets the meals out to our seniors," said Jackson.

Right now, Jackson has about 820 registered volunteers, but only 600 of those are active, leaving a gap that is hard to overcome.

"If, unfortunately, we don't have enough volunteers, often, we can't deliver a meal that day," said Jackson.

Still, the focus is always on those they serve.

While Thursday marks the last big push ahead of the holidays, the need for volunteers doesn't go away.

Those with Meals on Wheels plan to ramp things back up the first week of January.