Third times a charm for Michigan man after winning $2 million on scratch-off ticket

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The third time was a charm for a 32-year-old Wayne County man after he bought three Colossal Cashword instant tickets and won a $2 million top prize. 

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the River Oaks Marathon, located at 20015 Ann Arbor Trail in Dearborn Heights.

"I bought a Colossal Cashword ticket while I was at the gas station and won $30, so I used my winnings to buy another one," said the player in a statement. "The second ticket was a non-winner, so I decided to try one more. I bought a third ticket and scratched it in the store. When I revealed the seventh word, I assumed it was a $600 winning ticket, so I scanned it and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office.

"I took the ticket out to my car and gave it to my wife to scan on her Michigan Lottery app. When $2 million came up on the scanner, I started screaming. My wife tried to calm me down so people wouldn't hear me, but I couldn't contain my excitement!"  

The player elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. With his winnings, he plans to buy a car and a house and help his family. 

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $65 million playing Colossal Cashword since the game debuted in Sept. 2023. Prizes range from $20 up to $2 million, and more than $52 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $2 million top prize. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

