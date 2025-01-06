Watch CBS News
Local News

Wayne County man wins $100,000 playing online instant game

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police officer killed, Oxford shooting suspect in court and hit-and-run and more top stories
Detroit police officer killed, Oxford shooting suspect in court and hit-and-run and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A 77-year-old Wayne County man is $100,000 richer after winning big on a Michigan Lottery online instant game. 

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the six-figure prize while playing one of his favorite games, the Michigan Lottery's Football Payout online instant game.

"I play Lottery games in-store and online, and Football Payout is one of the online games I play often," said the player. "When the prize of $100,000 came up on the screen while I was playing, I was thrilled! I haven't told anyone about my big win yet because I'm still trying to wrap my head around it." 

With his winnings, the man says he plans to do something nice for his family and save the rest. 

The Michigan Lottery offers players more than 200 games through its online platform, with plays ranging in cost from 5 cents to $50. Players have the chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to multimillion-dollar jackpots by playing a variety of online games, including instant games, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto 47, Fantasy 5 and Powerball. 

Last week, a Wayne County woman won $300,000 after winning the top prize playing Michigan Lottery's Wild Time Bingo instant game.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.