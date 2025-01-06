Wayne County man wins $100,000 playing online instant game

Detroit police officer killed, Oxford shooting suspect in court and hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 77-year-old Wayne County man is $100,000 richer after winning big on a Michigan Lottery online instant game.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the six-figure prize while playing one of his favorite games, the Michigan Lottery's Football Payout online instant game.

"I play Lottery games in-store and online, and Football Payout is one of the online games I play often," said the player. "When the prize of $100,000 came up on the screen while I was playing, I was thrilled! I haven't told anyone about my big win yet because I'm still trying to wrap my head around it."

With his winnings, the man says he plans to do something nice for his family and save the rest.

The Michigan Lottery offers players more than 200 games through its online platform, with plays ranging in cost from 5 cents to $50. Players have the chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to multimillion-dollar jackpots by playing a variety of online games, including instant games, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto 47, Fantasy 5 and Powerball.

