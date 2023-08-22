Wayne County man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County man thought he was being pranked when a retailer told him he had just won $1 million playing the Mega Millions.

Michigan Lottery officials say the lucky 77-year-old player from Westland matched the five white balls in the July 21 drawing to win $1 million: 29-40-47-50-57.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hunter and Wayne Liquor at 35201 Hunter Street in Westland.

"I stopped into Hunter and Wayne Liquor to check my tickets," said the lucky player. "The clerk ran my ticket and then went to the back to get the owner. When they came out, they ran the ticket again, and the owner called me to the side and told me I had won $1 million and I needed to go home and call my family. That's exactly what I did."

He recently claimed his prize and plans to travel and save the rest with his winnings.

"I am not really familiar with the feeling of being a millionaire, but I guess I am about to find out what it's like!" the player said.

Michigan Lottery officials say the Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday.