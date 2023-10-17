Wayne County man convicted in 2021 murder of two men

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County man was convicted by a jury in the 2021 murder of two men and the shooting of another man.

Stanley Garner, 57, was found guilty of the following charges:

one count of first-degree murder (carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole)

one count of second-degree murder (up to life in prison)

one count of assault with intent to murder (up to life in prison)

one count of felon in possession (up to five years in prison)

four counts of felony firearm (two-year felony)

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Garner was invited to a house on Ward Street in Detroit on April 7, 2021.

When he entered the house, he was confronted by one of the occupants and then started shooting. He killed two men and injured a third.

Garner's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.