Wayne County lottery club wins big with Club Keno The Jack Prize from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County lottery club is a lot richer!

According to Michigan Lottery, the club thought they won a few dollars on their Club Keno The Jack ticket until it was scanned, and realized they won $151,467.

"Whenever we are at the bar, me and my friends throw in money and play Club Keno," the club's representative said. "After the last drawing on our ticket, I scanned it thinking maybe we had won a few dollars, so when we saw the amount of $151,467, we weren't sure if it was real. Once we saw The Jack amount had reset on the Club Keno screen, we knew winning was real! This prize is a nice Christmas bonus for all of us."

The three-person Buster's lottery club matched The Jack numbers, 03-13-23-34-40-42-43-57, to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2274337, Michigan Lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rocky's Roadhouse, located at 5784 West Jefferson in Trenton.

"None of us have any big plans for the money, we all plan to just enjoy it," a club member said when they visited the Lottery Headquarters to claim their prize.