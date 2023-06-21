Wayne County leaders hold "barbershop conversation" surrounding Men's Health Month

(CBS DETROIT) - June is Men's Health Month, and there are many things that can impact the health of men.

In Wayne County, local leaders are looking to keep men healthy. The way they are doing it is by holding conversations to bring awareness to the issue.

A conversation, and a haircut, are all in the name of good health. Community leaders from doctors to reverends in Wayne County joined forces to talk about men's health. The setting is especially important seeing as though the barbershop oftentimes can be a place of community.

"The barbershop to me is really a platform where men can really express themselves," said De'Angelo Smith, owner of Executive Cuts & More a.

Prostate cancer proved to be a big topic. According to the National Cancer Institute, Black men are more likely to have prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it. Lifestyle choices, like prioritizing health screenings, can make all the difference.

"Trying to be manly acting like that's weak or that's for women. It can actually hurt you in the long run," Smith said.

Good health can be attributed to a wide range of things. The quality of food a person eats plays a very pivotal role.

"I see more kids now eating now in gas stations than I find eating at home," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

When it comes to mental health, the panel agrees that it's one of the biggest issues men face today.

Doctors say with social media playing a big role in today's time, it's important to unplug.

"All that time that we are scrolling we are not actually engaging with the people who are right there for us to engage with," Abdul el- Sayed, Wayne County health director said.

Diabetes, heart disease, and stroke are all leading causes of death for men in America. One thing mentioned was the lack of information shared amongst families when it comes to health issues that are hereditary.

The group adds that knowing your family's medical history could play a key role in whether or not a man lives a life of longevity.