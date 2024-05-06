Watch CBS News
Former Wayne County juvenile detention worker charged with sexually assaulting 2 boys

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - A former employee of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center was arraigned Monday in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. 

Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct - county prisoner.   Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct - county prisoner. The charges carry a maximum 15-year sentence. 

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it is alleged that on April 8, Kuryanova, who worked as a juvenile detention specialist, sexually assaulted two juveniles at the juvenile detention facility. 

"The allegations in this case are among the most disturbing ones that I have seen. It is hard to wrap my brain around the fact that this occurred in the Juvenile Detention Facility, and charged defendant is allegedly responsible for this illegal behavior," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. 

Kuryanova was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 16. 

