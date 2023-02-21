Wayne County Community College District holds vigil to honor MSU students

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Metro Detroit community continues to stand with Michigan State University as students return to campus.

Monday night, community leaders and locals joined together to remember the lives lost and to bring a call to action.

Dozens gathered at Wayne County Community College District to remember the thousands affected by the shooting tragedy. The message at the event: Action must be taken on gun control.

Locals and state leaders, including Rep. Stephanie Young and Congresswoman Rashid Tlaib, were in attendance.

Advocates like Moms Demand Action pleaded with gatherers to demand action from their elected officials.

CBS News Detroit spoke with a recent MSU graduate David Young at the vigil. Young recalled being on campus two years ago, feeling safe. Now, Young has advice for current MSU students: Don't let the tragedy stop you from living life.

"Don't let it stop you from getting stuff done, but also just be cautious now," he said. "When you do see suspicious people, let people know about it. Know the proper steps. Don't let it scare you into not doing anything...I know it's hard."

During the vigil at 8:18 p.m. Monday, a moment of silence was held to recognize when the first 911 call was made.