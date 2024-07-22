Wayne County community calls for day of peace: "One person can make a difference"

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County community members gathered on Monday for a day of peace. Local leaders, clergy members, and law enforcement joined them as they worked to combat senseless violence.

"Violence is not a Black, white, gender, or religious issue. It's a human issue," said pastor Ovella Davis, the founder and president of Code 22.

Code 22 is a violence reduction initiative in which, on the 22nd of every month, people across Detroit are asked to focus on doing something positive.

"We ask for citizens to honor the code by wearing white and promoting peace. And this is our way of protesting against the violence," said Davis.

This month, they implemented Code 22 county-wide and partnered with local law enforcement. The group then gathered at Greater Grace Temple Chapel in Detroit for a day of peace.

"Community can absolutely make a difference. One person can make a difference," said Wayne County Sheriff, Raphael Washington. "If we do it together and try to fight this crime together, we win."

Washington said their main focus is preventing gun violence.

"Young people being shot, when we have officers being shot and killed. Gun violence, even the gun violence part of our young people, our kids, find our guns and use them against themselves. It's a collaborative thing. And we have to fight it," he said.