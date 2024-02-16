Engine idling ban? Wayne County Commission moves forward with resolution

(CBS DETROIT) - Engine idling awareness is the goal of the Wayne County Commission.

In 2022, the American Lung Association ranked the Metro Detroit area as the 24th most polluted area in the nation.

Now, the commission is pushing for change to improve our surroundings.

"There are no laws against it or saying how long you should leave your car idle or that you shouldn't be in the vicinity of an area with a truck…or bus idling," said Wayne County Commissioner Monique Baker McCormick.

An idling resolution, mainly to help improve our air quality, was recently approved through the commission. With a final vote of 14-1, it's clear to McCormick that others want to get the ball rolling.

"When I found out that 46% of adults in our metropolitan area who have asthma are hospitalized four times more than in any other community," the commissioner gasped.

The goal is to lower idling, trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles mainly. But the general community is also expected to take heed. Especially in those colder months.

"We turn [cars] on for the convenience of it, but if we think more about the harm it's doing, I think really the basic thing is to bring awareness to it," she continued.

According to McCormick, many in her family have asthma. Even when leaving the area and returning she feels, it's always noticeable in the air.

Others agree that less idling could be a benefit for others, but there are worries.

"I'm in an unknown area so something could happen. Maybe I see something at the gas station..a common spot where something would happen," said Emilio Jimenez.

Just last year, Wayne County was given an "F" for air and particle pollution by the ALA.

As the future looks to leave behind gas-powered cars. The commissioner hopes the county can lead the change.

"[The resolution] talks about looking towards moving to electric vehicles because it will help in so many ways our environment," McCormick said,

This resolution will go to local municipalities within the county, as well as the state legislature. McCormick aims for legislation to be created to ban vehicles from idling – for a certain period. Because the commission can't change state laws.