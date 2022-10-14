Waterford priest convicted of criminal sexual conduct

(CBS DETROIT) - A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Detroit's Third Judicial Circuit Court.

Joseph "Jack" Baker, 60, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, sexual penetration with a person under 13, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

According to court documents, Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford since 2008. Prior, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

Baker's charge came after the Archdiocese of Detroit reported a tip to the lead prosecutor on Attorney General Nessel's clergy abuse team.

The Michigan Department of the Attorney General said it seized 1.5 million paper documents and 3.5 million electronic documents through search warrants executed in October 2018 as part of its clergy abuse investigation. The department said this investigation lead to criminal charges filed against 11 individuals with ties to the Catholic Church and multiple convictions, including Baker.

"I want victims of abuse to know they have an advocate in the Attorney General's office," said Nessel. "We are committed to ensuring that every case of sexual abuse and assault is thoroughly reviewed and that whenever we are able to pursue justice for a victim, we do so aggressively and relentlessly. We must all commit to breaking down the walls of silence that so often surround sexual assault and abuse. Today's verdict is long-awaited justice."

Baker was remanded to the Wayne County Jail to await his sentencing scheduled for Nov. 2.

To learn more about Nessel's investigation into clergy abuse or to submit information, visit the Attorney General's website. Information may also be provided by calling the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374.