Waterford police wrangle Boa constrictor

(CBS DETROIT) -- It wasn't just an ordinary day for police working the midnight shift in Waterford over the weekend.

Officers on the midnight shift were called out early in the morning on Sunday, July 16 - to wrangle up a snake.

Waterford Police took to Facebook to show an officer using a device with a long pole to corral a ten-foot Boa constrictor.

Officers named the snake - which they placed into a large plastic storage bin - Jerry.

The snake was turned over to the Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center.

In the Facebook post, officials said, "There's never a dull moment in policing," adding that the snake wrangling "made local hisssssstory."

The Oxford Learner's Dictionary defines a Boa constrictor as "a large South American snake that kills animals for food by winding its long body tightly around them."

Police are still looking for the snake's owner.