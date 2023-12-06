18-year-old student charged after making threats against Waterford Mott High School

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old student at Waterford's Mott High School has been charged in connection to social media threats made toward the school, police said.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Deity Orroara Laurine Love, of Waterford Township, was arraigned on the charge of making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against schools, according to the Waterford Township Police Department.

Love was released on a $5,000 personal bond.

Police say on Thursday, Nov. 30, they were made aware of threatening text messages directed toward Waterford Mott High School that were posted on social media.

Authorities and school officials worked together to determine who was posting the messages. When officers talked to Love, she told them a classmate posted the messages. In addition to this, Love showed officers a video she made on Snapchat, which told students not to go to school because the person who made the threat might have a gun.

After more questioning, she admitted she made up the whole story.

In addition to this, police also investigated a separate incident that same morning at Grayson Elementary.

School officials called police after they found a live .22 caliber bullet on the gym floor.

Classrooms were locked down, and authorities searched lockers and backpacks. As this was happening, a fifth-grade student told officials that a classmate had brought two bullets to school to show to the other students. That student then admitted to bringing the bullets to school.

The other bullet was found. In addition, police say the student did not bring a gun to school.

"The Waterford Police Department, along with the Waterford School District, takes all threats seriously," said Waterford Township police. "Students and parents need to know police and school officials will do everything we can to ensure the safety of all students, teachers, and visitors within our schools. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children. Threats and threatening statements should never be made, not even in a joking manner."