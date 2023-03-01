Water Residential Assistance Program set to help more people struggling with water bills

Water Residential Assistance Program set to help more people struggling with water bills

Water Residential Assistance Program set to help more people struggling with water bills

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Great Lakes Water Authority is redesigning its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) so more people can take advantage of it.

With a family of six, Monica Bihar-Natzhke uses a whole lot of water. A few years ago, it became overwhelming.

"Money is really tight in this big ol' family of ours. We had racked up a bunch of water bills that we had not been able to pay fully on, and we kept getting calls," Bihar-Natzhke said.

She turned to Macomb Community Action, a group that connects low-income families with a number of services, including the Water Residential Assistance Program, that's been in existence since 2016.

"We save at least $30 a month. And from past bills and stuff. I've saved at least $400 over the last couple of years," Bihar-Natzhke said

"There's no reason that somebody should not be able to pay the water bill if they are able to get assistance and make that easier for them," Julie Hintz, program manager at Macomb Community Action, said.

WRAP helps families by offering bill credits based on household income and the amount of the water and sewer bill.

Qualifying residents have to be at or below 200% of the poverty line.

Those who qualify only have to pay 3% of their total income toward their water bills for two years.

"Need knows no zip code. There is need throughout our service area for homes that are facing challenges paying their bills. And ultimately, we want to be able to prevent any shut-offs," Nicolette Bateson, Chief Financial Officer at Great Lakes Water Authority, said during a news conference Wednesday.

The program also assists with past-due water bills but you don't have to be in that situation to apply.

They'll also pay for some minor plumbing repairs.

"We don't require a social security number. We're not going to be onerous. The goal here is to help people, and that's one of the benefits that we can provide as GLWA. We're not overly bureaucratic in the process," Bateson said.

One of Bihar-Natzhke's children, Daniel, is living on his own and has applied for assistance.

"Honestly, it's a big stress reliever. I feel like if I can get that kind of help, a huge weight, it will be lifted off my shoulders," Daniel Natzhke said.

"There's that many more people that are in the exact same boat, as you and I. So you shouldn't feel shame or anything at all other than, isn't my community a wonderful place to live because we support each other?" Bihar-Natzhke said.

Those eligible have to live in an area serviced by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

For those who live in the City of Detroit, there's The Lifeline Plan that helps low-income residents with their water bill.

If you need assistance with your water bill:

Service Area Service Delivery Partner Phone Online City of Flint Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (810) 510-9727 www.waynemetro.org/wrap Lapeer County Macomb Community Action (586) 469-6464 mca.macombgov.org/mca-wrap Macomb County Macomb Community Action (586) 469-6464 mca.macombgov.org/mca-wrap Monroe County Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (313) 386-9727 www.waynemetro.org/wrap Oakland County United Way for Southeastern Michigan (248) 983-5656 uwsem.smapply.org/prog/utilities St. Clair County Macomb Community Action (586) 469-6464 mca.macombgov.org/mca-wrap Washtenaw County Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (313) 386-9727 www.waynemetro.org/wrap Wayne County Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (313) 386-9727 www.waynemetro.org/wrap City of Detroit Lifeline Plan* Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (313) 386-9727 www.waynemetro.org/dwsdlifeline