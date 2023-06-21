Water main repaired in Holly; Boil water alert remains in effect

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The village of Holly is under a boil water alert through Friday after a broken valve replacement on a water main.

Officials say the broken valve replacement along the N. Saginaw Street corridor was restored at 2 a.m. Wednesday; however, the alert will remain in effect through Friday, according to an update on the village's website.

The alert impacts the entire village and customers outside the village limits, and there may be some discoloration in some areas.

The village says residents only need to boil water for eating and drinking. Water is safe for bathing, washing, and other chores.