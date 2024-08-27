Water main break in Grosse Pointe Shores causing temporary disruptions for some residents

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit, Trump and Vance in Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Some residents in Grosse Pointe Shores will experience water disruptions on Tuesday due to a water main break.

The Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department says a water main break happened near S. Edgewood and Lake Shore.

Crews were scheduled to begin repairs at around 9:30 a.m. Police say that water will be turned off in the areas of North and South Edgewood streets, Blairmoor Court and Putnam Place.

Officials say when water is restored, residents should run faucet water until it is clear.

When CBS News Detroit reached out to the police department, they said they did not have an expected time for the water to be back on.

No other information has been provided at this time.