Water main break in Grosse Pointe Park may cause temporary disruption

By Sara Powers

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A water main break in Grosse Pointe Park may cause a temporary disruption for residents in the surrounding area. 

The water main break happened in the area of St. Paul Street and Cadieux Road, according to an update from Grosse Pointe Park police at 8:04 a.m.

Police say crews are on the scene resolving the issue. 

In addition, police say surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or water outages while crews are working.

Residents were not instructed to boil water at this time. 

First published on January 23, 2024 / 9:19 AM EST

