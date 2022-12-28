Water damages push Southgate apartment tenants into the cold

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tenants at the La Colonnade Apartments in Southgate say their holiday season is ruined following floods that damaged their units, and they say management has done nothing to make accommodations.

Latesha Moore says she came home to a nightmare on Christmas.

"The apartment above me water leaked down to my apartment and tore my roof up, and water damaged my whole home," Moore said.

Residents say management told them to refrain from returning to their units because of the hazardous conditions.

"We woke up to a big flood starting in the dining room," Cherice Moore said about the experience.

"It hit the Christmas tree. It hit all the presents that we had left under the tree. It hit my sister's small business office that she had right by the front door. And it just continued to flow. So everybody got up, tried to retrieve what they could, and get out of the house."

It's been three days since the flood pushed tenants out. Three days of staying warm in their car until night falls, hoping they can find a place to lay their heads.

"I lost everything," Latesha said.

"When I say everything, I mean everything, and they haven't compensated me. They haven't put me in a room. I'm living, me and my daughters just out living with family members and friends, you know, due to this situation."

Detroit Now left messages for the property manager, but our calls were not returned.

Now residents are left waiting in limbo, with more questions than answers.

"I want to say to management and the landlords, and whomever else is in charge here that there are real families here that need your assistance," Cherice said.

"You know we came here because it's a safe place to be, and we're just asking for basic necessities."