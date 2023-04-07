WATCH: Trees fall near spectators during Masters golf tournament

3 trees fall near spectators at Masters 3 trees fall near spectators at Masters 00:21

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Play was suspended on Friday afternoon at the Masters tournament in Georgia after three large pine trees fell on the course apparently due to high winds.

No one was injured, according to ESPN. The second round of play has been suspended for the rest of the day.

"Oh good gracious, watch out!" one ESPN golf announcer exclaimed a tree came down near the No. 17 tee. "Oh my god, I hope everyone is ok," he said.

"I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left," patron Megan Hill, of Manhattan, New York, told USA Today. "I stood up and screamed and thought, 'Is it going to fall on me? It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit."

Dozens of Twitter users quickly posted videos of ESPN's coverage as the incident happened.

It wasn't raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 4:22. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

"Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 4:22 p.m. EDT and, subsequently, evacuated the grounds," The Masters said.

It was the second time game was suspended on Friday; the first delay lasted for 21 minutes, as lightning and stormy weather threatened play.

Brooks Koepka is leading, in the clubhouse at 12 under after completing his 36 holes.

