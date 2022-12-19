Watch out for scammers claiming you have won a sweepstakes

With many people struggling to pay for holiday shopping, scammers pray on people's need for money this time of year. We've seen the commercials, a Publishers Clearing House check shows up at your door and your life changes forever. But the Better Business Bureau warns scammers are using sweepstakes as a way to scam you out of your money. United States Postal Inspection Service

"With Publishers Clearing Hous, we do see a lot of scams come through where people think that they've won a sweepstake or they've won a large prize when in all reality it's just a scammer who is reaching out to them," said Laura Blankenship, BBB director of marking.

People are contacted by scammers posing as Publishers Clearing House employees via, phone, email, and text claiming that you are a winner. However, Publishers Clearing House said it would not contact you ahead of time to let you know that you won, they show up at your home.

According to its website, scammers get your money by claiming you won, but then tell you to pre-pay the taxes, or give a deposit, or pay for shipping and handling. The company said this is something it would never do.

The company says its golden rule is that you never have to pay anything to claim your prize and that winning is always free at PCH.