WATCH: Man flees Warren officers on mini bike

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police released a video that its helicopter captured of a chase involving Warren officers and a man on a mini bike. 

According to MSP, the driver of a mini bike was traveling westbound on Eight Mile Road going about 40 mph on Tuesday, Oct. 31. 

He continued, getting onto northbound I-75, before exiting and heading south on John R. Road. 

State police say the man kept traveling until he got onto the sidewalk near Greeley Street and Eight Mile Road, and then came to a stop in the parking lot of a shopping center. 

The man was arrested and taken to jail. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 10:15 AM EDT

