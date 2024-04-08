Watch CBS News
Watch live: The solar eclipse in Southeast Michigan

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is streaming live team coverage of the solar eclipse from 2-4 p.m. on Monday. 

NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller will be live from Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. 

Alysia Burgio and Lauren Winfrey join us live from Sterling State Park in Monroe County near Luna Pier while NEXT Weather forecaster Stacey DuFord joins us from the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills. 

NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey is joined in the studio by several guests, including scientists and historians. 

How to watch 

CBS News Detroit 

CBS News app 

Pluto TV 

Apple TV 

Amazon Fire TV 

