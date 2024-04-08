Watch live: The solar eclipse in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is streaming live team coverage of the solar eclipse from 2-4 p.m. on Monday.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller will be live from Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

Alysia Burgio and Lauren Winfrey join us live from Sterling State Park in Monroe County near Luna Pier while NEXT Weather forecaster Stacey DuFord joins us from the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey is joined in the studio by several guests, including scientists and historians.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV