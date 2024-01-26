Watch Live: The Road to Vegas - Detroit Lions playoff preview

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers, CBS News Detroit looks at the Lions' postseason road.

CBS News Detroit streams "The Road to Vegas," a 30-minute special, airing at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

CBS News Detroit anchor Shaina Humphries will be joined by Lions great Herman Moore, former Lions center Larry Lee, former Lions and University of Michigan broadcaster Jim Brandstatter, sports radio personality Mike Stone of 97.1 The Ticket and Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV