Lions

Watch Live: The Road to Vegas - Detroit Lions playoff preview

By Joseph Buczek, Juan Guarin-Camargo

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers, CBS News Detroit looks at the Lions' postseason road. 

CBS News Detroit streams "The Road to Vegas," a 30-minute special, airing at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

CBS News Detroit anchor Shaina Humphries will be joined by Lions great Herman Moore, former Lions center Larry Lee, former Lions and University of Michigan broadcaster Jim Brandstatter, sports radio personality Mike Stone of 97.1 The Ticket and Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission. 

Joseph Buczek

First published on January 26, 2024 / 5:58 PM EST

