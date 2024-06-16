Watch Live: Prayer vigil held for 9 wounded in shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A prayer vigil is being held Sunday at Woodside Bible Church in Troy for the nine people wounded in a shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad Saturday evening.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a man opened fire at the splash at about 5 p.m. Saturday, wounding nine people, including two children.

The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Shelby Township man, later died by suicide following a standoff with law enforcement at a residence in Shelby Township.

"The Oakland County community stands with the injured and their families, and unfortunately, just as we had to do in Oxford, we will be with the victims, their families, and the community for as long as it takes," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter in a statement Sunday. "I'm grateful for the quick response from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department and first responders and for the coordination between our Emergency Operations Center and other responding agencies."

CBS News Detroit is streaming the vigil at 5 p.m. Woodside's Troy campus, located at 6600 Rochester Rd., is holding the vigil.

