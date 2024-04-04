Watch live: Oakland County Executive David Coulter delivers 2024 State of the County address

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Executive David Coulter will deliver his 2024 State of the County address on Thursday at The Hawk community center in Farmington Hills.

This year's theme is "Our Strength, Our Purpose, Our People." This marks Coulter's fifth State of the County address.

Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich will deliver opening remarks and introduce Coulter.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the address at 7 p.m. Thursday.