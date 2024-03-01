Watch CBS News
Family seeks answers in 2023 fatal shooting of Phillip Jones II

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the murder of Phillip Jones II last year. 

The incident happened near 18399 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit on May 21, 2023. 

Jones was with a friend when a man who was wearing all black approached Jones and began to argue with him. The suspect then shot Jones several times and then left the area. 

His family held a press conference on Friday, March 1, as they continue searching for answers to their loved ones' death. 

Crime Stoppers says the $2,500 reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

Sara Powers
Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 1:08 PM EST

