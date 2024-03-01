Family seeks answers in 2023 fatal shooting of Phillip Jones II
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the murder of Phillip Jones II last year.
The incident happened near 18399 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit on May 21, 2023.
Jones was with a friend when a man who was wearing all black approached Jones and began to argue with him. The suspect then shot Jones several times and then left the area.
His family held a press conference on Friday, March 1, as they continue searching for answers to their loved ones' death.
Crime Stoppers says the $2,500 reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
