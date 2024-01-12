DTE Energy provides update on winter storm preparation

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of a major winter storm that will arrive in southeast Michigan Friday afternoon, DTE Energy provided an update on storm preparations.

Bill Hutchinson, DTE Electric's Director of Storm Emergency Preparedness and Response, spoke on how the utility company is preparing for the snow and wind that is headed to the area.

DTE Energy customers are urged to follow these safety tips:

Stay out of your yards and at least one bus length (25 feet) away from downed power lines. Don't touch anything a fallen wire may be in contact with. Always consider a downed power line live and dangerous.

Heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won't come in.

Customers should report a power outage or downed wire to DTE immediately through the DTE app or website, or by calling 800.477.4747.