Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Chandler Park Fieldhouse

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined community leaders and partners Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of the new Chandler Park Fieldhouse.

Located on Detroit's east side, the $14 million fieldhouse was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Duggan was joined by Detroit City Council member Latisha Johnson, Crystal Perkins, Director of General Services Department for the City of Detroit, Shay Lewis, Director of Athletics for the City of Detroit, Alex Allen, president and CEO of Chandler Park Conservancy and Donald Phillip, Chandler Park Community resident.

City of Detroit

According to a release, features of the Chandler Park Fieldhouse are:

Multi-use court for basketball, volleyball and pickleball

Football field and track for indoor sports, including the popular Soccer in the D programming

Multi-purpose rooms for diverse activities

Administrative spaces for efficient management

Shower rooms and inclusive bathrooms for user comfort

200+ space parking lot with bio-swales for sustainable storm-water management