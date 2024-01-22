Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Chandler Park Fieldhouse
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined community leaders and partners Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of the new Chandler Park Fieldhouse.
Located on Detroit's east side, the $14 million fieldhouse was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Duggan was joined by Detroit City Council member Latisha Johnson, Crystal Perkins, Director of General Services Department for the City of Detroit, Shay Lewis, Director of Athletics for the City of Detroit, Alex Allen, president and CEO of Chandler Park Conservancy and Donald Phillip, Chandler Park Community resident.
According to a release, features of the Chandler Park Fieldhouse are:
- Multi-use court for basketball, volleyball and pickleball
- Football field and track for indoor sports, including the popular Soccer in the D programming
- Multi-purpose rooms for diverse activities
- Administrative spaces for efficient management
- Shower rooms and inclusive bathrooms for user comfort
- 200+ space parking lot with bio-swales for sustainable storm-water management
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.