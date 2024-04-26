Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC heads on the road this weekend to face off against Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Detroit looks to keep its perfect season alive, while Pittsburgh looks to get some momentum going, having won only one of its first six games. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the game will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsdetroit.com.

Detroit comes into this game after improving to 5-0-0 with a 3-1 victory over Oakland Roots SC. A Ben Morris goal in the 8th minute put Le Rouge up 1-0 early. Maxi Rodriguez would join the goal sheet via a penalty which was won by Alex Villanueva in the 27th minute. It would be Victor Bezerra finishing the scoring with his first goal in his DCFC career in the 51st minute.

Detroit City's fifth consecutive league win breaks the club-best record of form since joining the USL Championship. With a win this weekend, Detroit would tie the best six-game start to a USL Championship campaign in the league's history, tying Richmond Kickers in 2011 and Rochester Rhinos in 2012.

Le Rouge has also scored in five consecutive league matches so far this season, their most since scoring in 12 straight matches to start off the 2022 USL Championship campaign.

After winning the Players' Shield last year as the USL Championship's best regular-season team, Pittsburgh has gotten off to a rocky start this year. Currently, at 1-3-2, the Riverhounds sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and only won their first game last weekend. Goals from Kazaiah Sterling, Edward Kizza, and Babacar Diene led Pittsburgh to a 3-1 victory on the road against Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday.

Detroit City fans will fondly remember the last matchup between these two clubs, in which Le Rouge walked away with a 1-0 victory on the road in the first round of the USL Championship playoffs. The win was Detroit City FC's first USL Championship playoff victory. A Dominic Gasso goal in the 78th minute and crucial saves from Nate Steinwascher in stoppage time was all Detroit needed to take down the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Le Rouge will continue the road trip next week, but Detroit returns to Keyworth Stadium on May 11th to face off against Phoenix Rising FC in a match that is set to be nationally televised on CBS Sports. Tickets for that match can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.