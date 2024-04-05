Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. North Carolina FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Coming off a perfect 3-0-0 start, Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday and looks to continue their winning ways in an Eastern Conference clash against North Carolina FC. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast locally on CBS Detroit (WWJ-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit secured yet another thrilling come-from-behind victory with a 2-1 win over Indy Eleven last weekend. After going down 1-0 in the 24th minute, the comeback began in the 55th minute, with Ali Coote slotting the ball into the far corner, tying up the game. Le Rouge got the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute off of a tidy Maxi Rodriguez finish, giving Detroit the lead with just two minutes left in the 90.

After his one-goal and one-assist performance in Indianapolis, midfielder Maxi Rodriguez was named the USL Championship Player of the Week and the USL Championship Team of the Week. In addition, goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. Steinwascher's huge saves throughout the game kept Detroit City in the game, while Rodriguez led the comeback on the attacking side.

North Carolina FC has returned to the USL Championship this season after spending the past three seasons in USL League One. After four games, North Carolina is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of one win, two draws, and one loss.

North Carolina's first win came last weekend, a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic. Louis Perez started the scoring in the 25th minute off a penalty kick, and Oalex Anderson doubled the team's lead 10 minutes later. North Carolina conceded in the 72nd minute off of a free kick but held off the attacking press from Hartford in the last 15 minutes to claim their first three points this

season.

This will be the first time Le Rouge faces off against North Carolina FC in any competition but longtime supporters of Le Rouge will be familiar with North Carolina's Rafa Mentzingen, who played for Detroit City FC in the 2018 National Premier Soccer League Season. Thus far, Mentzingen has appeared in all four matches for North Carolina, scoring in their 1-1 draw to Tampa Bay on 3/23.

