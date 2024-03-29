Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC heads back on the road this weekend to face off against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven. Detroit hopes to continue its great run of form to start the season, winning both games it has played thus far. Kickoff is set for 7 PM EDT, and the game will be streamed live on Golazo Network and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free right here.

Le Rouge enters this game after a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC in last weekend's home opener. Despite conceding the opening goal in the 14th minute, Detroit City FC secured all three points by scoring two incredible second-half goals. Abdoulaye Diop scored the equalizer in the 56th minute with a powerful strike from distance, and Maxi Rodriguez put DCFC ahead in the 71st minute, leading to Detroit's victory. This was Detroit City FC's first win when trailing at the half since defeating Hartford Athletic on April 24, 2022.

Detroit City FC is currently 2-0-0 after two games, which is already the club's best start to a season in its USL Championship era, having gone 1-0-1 in the previous two seasons.

Indy Eleven has played in all three match weeks of this USL Championship season and currently sits at a record of 1-1-1. They drew 1-1 at home to Sacramento Republic FC in their last match. A Callum Chapman-Page own goal in the 31st minute sent Indy Eleven down 1-0, but an Augustine Williams goal just three minutes later knotted the game back up at 1-1.

One key to Detroit's success in this game will be stopping Jack Blake of Indy Eleven. Blake has already scored two goals in the first three games, and it will be a tough challenge for the Detroit backline to prevent him from scoring on Saturday evening.

Michael A. Carroll Stadium was a house of horrors for Le Rouge last year, falling to Indy Eleven 3-0 last September. Detroit held off Indy's attack for most of the half, but Indy scored their first goal right before halftime. Indy would put two more goals past Nate Steinwascher in the second half, making it a night to forget for Detroit.

Le Rouge will return to Keyworth Stadium next weekend, facing off against North Carolina FC on Saturday, April 6. The kickoff is set for 2 PM. Tickets for that match can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.