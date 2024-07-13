Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Colorado Storm

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Football Club's women's first team is on the doorstep of history. They will face off against and host Colorado Storm in the USL W League National Semifinal on Saturday evening at Keyworth Stadium, with a 7 p.m. kickoff, for a place in the National Final, set to take place next weekend. Saturday's match will be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com. 

Le Rouge enjoyed a historic, undefeated season, during which the squad boasted a record of 10-2-0, topping the Great Lakes Division of the USL W League. From there, Detroit City FC hosted and won the Central Conference, defeating River Light FC 3-0 and Indy Eleven 3-1 to claim the first-ever women's trophy in club history. 

Colorado Storm comes into Saturday's semifinal out of the Western Conference, where they shockingly defeated CA Storm II 3-0 and FC Olympia, a squad featuring former City player Ella Karolak, 1-0 last weekend. Colorado Storm won the newly-formed Mountain Division with a regular season record of 10-1-1, scoring 56 goals and only conceding four in 12 matches played. This is Colorado Storm's first season competing in the USL W League. 

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.   

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC. 

