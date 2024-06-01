Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Cleveland Force SC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC is set to welcome Cleveland Force SC on Saturday afternoon in a 4 p.m. kickoff as Le Rouge looks to improve to 4-0-0 and take sole ownership of the top spot of the Great Lakes Division of the USL W League. The match will be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into Saturday's match after an emphatic and dominant 5-0 win over Michiana Lions last time out. Detroit City FC started the scoring early and continued it late, finding themselves up 3-0 at the halftime break before a Lily Jeakle brace in the final 30 minutes of the match sealed the fate of Michiana.

Cleveland Force SC finds themselves in 6th of the Great Lakes Division, sitting at a record of 0-0-3 in the early phase of the season, falling 3-1 to AFC Ann Arbor and 4-1 to both Flint City AFC and Kalamazoo FC. This is their second season in the USL W League after struggling last season, only winning once, against Midwest United FC.

This will be the fourth meeting between Detroit City FC and Cleveland Force after the two sides met on three occasions last season, with Le Rouge earning nine points from nine. Head coach David Dwaihy picked up his first win as head coach on the road to Cleveland Force last season thanks to a thunderstrike from Avery Peters.

Le Rouge's 3-0-0 start to the season is the club's best since fielding an outdoor women's first team, dating back to 2020. Detroit City FC checked in at #2 in the national USL W League Power Rankings this past week and is one of only 12 teams in the entirety of the W League (80 clubs) not to drop any points this season.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.