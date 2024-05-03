Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Loudoun United FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC continues their road trip with a matchup against Loudoun United FC this Saturday in Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the game will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsdetroit.com.

Le Rouge is coming off their first loss of the season, falling on the road to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC by a scoreline of 2-0. Goals in the 21st and 33rd minutes for Pittsburgh were the low points of the half to forget for Detroit. DCFC had a few attacking opportunities in the second half, but just couldn't find the back of the net.

Loudoun United comes into this match off of a 3-1 road loss to Sacramento Republic FC. Following the loss, Loudoun moved down to 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-1 record and 7 points this season.

For Detroit, stopping the front two of Wesley Leggett and Zachary Ryan will be key to victory in this matchup. The two have combined for five of Loudoun's ten goals so far this season.

These two sides have already faced off once this season. In Detroit City FC's home opener at Keyworth Stadium, Le Rouge came back from a 1-0 deficit with two second-half goals to defeat Loudoun 2-1. Goals from Abdoulaye Diop in the 56th minute and Maxi Rodriguez in the 71st minute led Detroit to claim all three points.

Since that matchup on March 23, Loudoun is 1-3-0 in league play, and Detroit is 3-1-0.

Le Rouge road trip concludes next Tuesday in a US Open Cup Round of 32 battle against Houston Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer. Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium next weekend on May 11th to face off against Phoenix Rising FC in the club's first nationally televised match of the year on CBS Sports. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and tickets for that match can be found ww.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.