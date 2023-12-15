Watch Live: Celebration of life for Rev. Charles Gilchrist Adams

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - A celebration of life for longtime Detroit pastor Rev. Dr. Charles Gilchrist Adams is being held at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Friday.

Adams died on Nov. 29 and was 86 years old. 

Adams spent half a century as pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church. He was a former member of the NAACP Detroit chapter executive board, serving as president in 1984.

The processional is scheduled for 9 a.m., with the celebration at 10 a.m.   

CBS News Detroit is streaming the funeral service. 

First published on December 15, 2023 / 9:46 AM EST

