Watch Live: 2024 Wayne County State of the County Address

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Executive Warren Evans will deliver his 2024 State of the County Address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Evans will discuss Wayne County's economic development initiatives, the new Criminal Justice Complex, prioritizing the health and wellness of county residents and workforce development.

He will be joined by elected officials and community leaders.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV