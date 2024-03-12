Watch CBS News
Watch Live: 2024 Wayne County State of the County Address

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Executive Warren Evans will deliver his 2024 State of the County Address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. 

Evans will discuss Wayne County's economic development initiatives, the new Criminal Justice Complex, prioritizing the health and wellness of county residents and workforce development. 

He will be joined by elected officials and community leaders. 

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

