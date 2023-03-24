Wastewater dashboard monitoring monkeypox, influenza, other viruses in 5 SE Michigan cities

(CBS DETROIT) - A wastewater dashboard that tracks pathogens is now monitoring monkeypox, influenza-A, norovirus GII and the respiratory syncytial virus in five Southeast Michigan cities.

The University of Michigan, which is collecting and testing water samples, is checking wastewater in Ann Arbor, Flint, Jackson, Tecumseh and Ypsilanti.

Click here to view the wastewater dashboard.

"By having access to this information, people can make informed decisions about their behavior if they have a personal concern about the levels of pathogens detected in their community," project co-leader Krista Wigginton, U-M associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services funds the project, which is a collaboration between researchers in civil and environmental engineering and public health at U of M.

The project, which is supported through 2024, has been monitoring community COVID-19 levels in wastewater since 2021.