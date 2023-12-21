Washtenaw County​ Sheriff's Office search for missing man diagnosed with serious medical issues

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old Black man from Ypsilanti diagnosed with medical issues that require medication.

Henry Lee Campbell was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of E. Clark Rd. around noon on Dec. 19.

Campbell left his home to visit a friend but didn't arrive, deputies said.

His phone is disabled and no one has talked to him since.

Cambell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue U of M sweatshirt with a black jacket over top, and a red and navy knitted beanie.

Campbell drives a Honda Civic with Michigan license plate number ESM6091.

Anyone with information can call 734-994-2911 or to report through the confidential tip line by calling 734-973-7711.