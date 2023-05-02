Washtenaw Sexual Assault Initiative brings charges against 2 men in 2013 Ypsilanti rape case

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing criminal sexual conduct charges in a 2013 Ypsilanti rape case after DNA testing by the Washtenaw County Sexual Assault Initiative (SAKI) connected them to the crime.

Douglas Johnson IV, 33, of Flint, and Rapheal Holman, 32, of Taylor, have each been charged with one count of the following charges:

CSC 1st (multiple variables - accomplices and/or personal injury)

CSC 2nd (multiple variables - accomplices and/or personal injury)

CSC 3rd (incapacitated victim)

CSC 4th (incapacitated victim)

Officials say in April 2013, the defendants and the victim, and several other people were at a gathering. The victim fell asleep on the couch and when she woke up in the morning, she was on the floor without her pants on and was worried she had been sexually assaulted.

After that, the victim went to the hospital for a sexual assault kit examination, which was tested in 2017 as part of the SAKI project.

In 2017, DNA was found that came back to both men.

"This is the kind of case we are only able to bring charges for through the incredible dedication and vital work of our SAKI teams throughout the state," said Nessel. "Ten years after this assault we are still able to bring charges, and I want other survivors out there to see that. That is possible because of the tremendous work and determination of teams like the Washtenaw SAKI team, whose efforts I am grateful for and applaud."

The Michigan Legislature funds the SAKI project, and it collaborates with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the Michigan State Police, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and SafeHouse Center.

"We're grateful for the phenomenal work our SAKI team is doing on these cases with the support of the Attorney General," said Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit. "We are committed to ensuring justice for sexual assault survivors—no matter how long it takes. And we will."