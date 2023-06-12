Washtenaw County teen in custody after alleged shooting in KFC parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old from Ypsilanti Township is in custody following an alleged shooting outside a KFC restaurant.

At about 6:17 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, Pittsfield Township police responded to reports of a shooting outside of the KFC at 4040 Washtenaw Ave.

Witnesses reported hearing four to five shots fired in the area, and one witness told police they saw the suspect shoot at a white vehicle in the drive-thru before running inside the KFC.

Police say the white vehicle was seen leaving the restaurant with a flat tire.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old suspect inside the KFC. The teen is lodged at the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center as the case pends a prosecutor's review.

According to police, they do not believe anyone was injured during this incident. They also believe the suspect and victim know each other, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department using the confidential tip line at 734-822-4958 or Deputy Chief Patrick Gray at 734-822-6051.