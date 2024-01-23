Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

At 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 21, deputies responded to Prospect Road and Park Lane in Superior Township after receiving a report of a pedestrian being hit and killed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that sometime overnight, a 53-year-old Ypsilanti woman had been struck by a vehicle while walking on Prospect Road.

The woman was later found dead by other people passing by. The suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and kept driving northbound on Prospect Road toward Geddes Road.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says they recovered vehicle parts that show the vehicle they are looking for is a white 2020 Grand Cherokee.

In addition, the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side of the hood, grill and quarter panel area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Detective Webb at webbb@washtenaw.org, Lt. Cratsenburg at cratsenburgj@washtenaw.org or the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 734-973-7711.