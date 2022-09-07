Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious fires set in Superior Township

(CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating seven suspicious fires that were set at Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park in Superior Township.

Police say the first fire happened on Aug. 11, and they believe all seven fires were intentionally set.

Here are details on the fires that have been set:

8/11/22 in the 1900 block of Ridgeview: House fire. No one injured.

8/23/22 in the 9700 block of Maplelawn: Garbage can set on fire outside of home. House caught fire causing the gas line to rupture. Family escaped.

8/23/22 in the 1900 block of Evergreen Lane: Trash can on fire near a home.

8/24/22 in the 1900 block of Spruce Lane: A dumpster was set on fire under the carport and spread to the home. A second home also caught fire where an elderly man was rescued by neighbors. A third home was damaged by the flames.

9/4/22 in the 1900 block of Ridgeview: Dumpster was set on fire near a home. A passerby was able to move the dumpster away from the home.

9/4/22 in the 1900 block of Evergreen Lane: While we were on scene investigating the dumpster fire deputies were made aware of an additional attempt arson under a nearby trailer.

9/5/22 in the 1900 block of Spruce Lane: A 15-year-old suspect was observed by neighbors attempting to set fire to a patio.

Officials say the 15-year-old suspect was identified and then released to his parents.

The Superior Township Fire Department, the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information related to any of these incidents should contact Deputy Bland at Blandc@washtenaw.org, submit a tip anonymously to 734-973-7711, or provide a confidential tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.