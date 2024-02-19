Washtenaw County residents could get free central air installed in their homes. Here's how

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Homeowners in Washtenaw County could get central air conditioning installed in their homes for free through an assistance program.

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development has an air conditioner assistance program that offers free air conditioning installation to eligible homeowners who apply.

Homeowners can join the waitlist for the program at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The waitlist will be open for at least an hour, and applicants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say the waitlist typically fills up quickly.

A lottery system will be used if there are more applicants than the program can service.

Homeowners can apply through a link that will be posted on the county's website at noon, or by calling 734-544-3008.